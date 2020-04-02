Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 2, 2020

Weekdays at 9:30 a.m. MST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – As coronavirus cases rise rapidly, hospitals are hitting maximum capacity. President Trump announced Tuesday FEMA will build two field hospitals in Louisiana, and even more beds will become available to struggling states due to sweeping regulatory changes at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

ZOOM SECURITY: “Zoom bombing” is the newest term to enter the public lexicon thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the FBI is sending a warning to consumers. WOOD’s Casey Jones joins the conversation.

BUSINESS DEBATE: A spokesperson for Colorado’s top health department tells the Problem Solvers “Hobby Lobby has not been deemed essential, so they should not be open.” Despite that, a majority of the craft chain’s stores remain open up and down the Front Range as of Tuesday evening. KDVR’s Alex Rose reports.

SAFER-AT-HOME DEBATE: A virtual debate is intensifying between a large group of Tennessee doctors and Governor Bill Lee over his “safer at home” order responding to COVID-19. WKRN’s Chris Bundgaard reports.

