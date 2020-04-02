Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 2, 2020

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – As coronavirus cases rise rapidly, hospitals are hitting maximum capacity. President Trump announced Tuesday FEMA will build two field hospitals in Louisiana, and even more beds will become available to struggling states due to sweeping regulatory changes at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.
ZOOM SECURITY: “Zoom bombing” is the newest term to enter the public lexicon thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the FBI is sending a warning to consumers. WOOD’s Casey Jones joins the conversation.
BUSINESS DEBATE: A spokesperson for Colorado’s top health department tells the Problem Solvers “Hobby Lobby has not been deemed essential, so they should not be open.” Despite that, a majority of the craft chain’s stores remain open up and down the Front Range as of Tuesday evening. KDVR’s Alex Rose reports.
SAFER-AT-HOME DEBATE: A virtual debate is intensifying between a large group of Tennessee doctors and Governor Bill Lee over his “safer at home” order responding to COVID-19. WKRN’s Chris Bundgaard reports.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico