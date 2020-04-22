Live Now
New York governor offers support for Navajo Nation

Coronavirus

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The governor of New York Andrew Cuomo is offering support for the Navajo Nation. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says in a tweet that he spoke with Cuomo Tuesday. New York and the nation are being hit hard by the coronavirus. They have 1,206 cases Tuesday evening with 48 deaths. Just over 400 cases are in New Mexico. That’s a decrease from Monday because the nation is no longer including cases in towns bordering the Navajo Nation. New York is by far the U.S. epicenter of the virus and Nez says he greatly appreciates Cuomo reaching out to partner with the nation.

