New Orleans Musicians’ Out of Work Testimony

People who have recovered from the coronavirus can safely interact with others for three months, suggests recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months as long as they do not develop symptoms again,” the guidance says. “People who develop symptoms again within three months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms.”