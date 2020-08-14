New Orleans Musicians’ Out of Work Testimony

Coronavirus

by: Christopher Leach

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA– There are thousands of people in the hospitality and tourism industry out of work in New Orleans. Our musicians are part of the soul and character of our beautiful city, but they are in need of financial relief along with the rest of the country, as the stimulus bill is in limbo. Above is a testimony of local musicians from the Willie Green Project, who want you to listen to their story, as much as they want you to listen to their music.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss