New Mexico added to New York quarantine travel advisory list

(NATIONAL ) KRQE – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday added four more states to the list from which travels are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The newly added states are Minnesota, Ohio, New Mexico and Wisconsin.

That now brings the total number on the New York list to 22. In addition to the newcomers, the restricted states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Also, Gov. Cuomo said Monday that out-of-state travelers must provide their contact information or face a heavy fine. According to a new emergency health order in New York, “travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine.”

Airlines will also make passengers aware of the new requirement using pre-flight emails, pre-flight announcements and in-flight announcements. Also, travelers coming to New York from designated states by trains and cars, must fill out the DOHtraveler form online.