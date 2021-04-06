New COVID-19 variant confirmed on Navajo Nation

The sun rises over the Navajo Nation Reservation on Sept. 24, 2020, near Pinon, Ariz. (Megan Marples/Cronkite News via AP)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Another variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found on the Navajo Nation. Tribal health officials confirmed the B-1-429 variant, first detected in California, in the Chinle area.

It transmits more easily but is not necessarily more dangerous. The person who tested positive for the variant has recovered. A variant that originated from the UK was also found on the Navajo Nation last month.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say the case was detected through their ongoing strain surveillance of COVID-19 positive samples collected from Navajo health facilities. It was confirmed in early-April in the central part of the Navajo Nation.