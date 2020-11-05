New computer, internet options available to students in southwest Colorado

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Lawmakers on the Navajo Nation approved legislation Monday to reopen the tribe's four casinos, even as the tribe's health director warned that the coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably.

The tribe's casinos in Arizona and New Mexico have been closed since March. The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise got the blessing of the Navajo Nation Council to reopen them at a minimum 50% capacity later this month, but it still needs an OK from the tribal president.