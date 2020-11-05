New computer, internet options available to students in southwest Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Some organizations are joining forces to makes sure kids in Colorado have the technology they need to take part in virtual learning. PCs for Kids is a collaboration between United Way of Southwest Colorado, Alpine Bank the Boys and Girls Club, The Durango Education Foundation, and the Durango school district. They’re now working to provide computers and internet access for students in Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, and San Juan counties. The application deadline is Nov. 16.

