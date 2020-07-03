Navajo Nation Vice President under fire for attending Trump rally in Phoenix

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – One of the Navajo Nation’s top leaders have come under fire for attending a Trump rally in Phoenix, a hotbed for the Coronavirus, all while people on the reservation are being urged to stay home. Spotted in a crowd of 3,000 people was Vice President of the Navajo Nation, Myron Lizer.

“Your Navajo people were still here and needed help and the rally wasn’t the place to be,” says Senator George Munoz. “That’s fine to meet with the president but to go to a rally where high infection rates could happen, then you’re not leading by example.”

Lizer attended a Students for Trump rally in Phoenix last week, after months of urging people to stay home and enacting weekend lockdown. “It’s just like locking people up in a corral and they just take off and it’s fine for them while everyone else is suffering,” says Clorissa Pierce.

Lizer says he was getting face time with the president on behalf of the Navajo Nation, lobbying for more time to spend the $714 million given to them by the federal government for Coronavirus relief. “I was doing what a leader does meeting with other leaders, to advocate for a time extension. Never before have we received this type of money ever,” Lizer says.

You can see in the rally video people ignoring social distancing and many of them not wearing masks, but Lizer says he took extra precautions to stay safe. “I was wearing my mask. In fact, I was probably the only one wearing two masks. I was wearing the N-95 mask. I was also wearing a cloth mask over that,” Lizer says.

But those with friends and family on the reservation aren’t convinced attending the rally was essential. “I mean come on, that’s just a double standard,” Pierce says. Vice President Lizer tells us he did get a COVID test after the rally and his results came back negative. The Navajo Nation is now on another 57-hour lockdown, which lasts until Monday.