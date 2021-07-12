Navajo Nation receiving more COVID hardship checks

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, Monument Valley is shown in Utah. The Navajo Nation has by far the largest land mass of any Native American tribe in the country. Now, it’s boasting the largest enrolled population, too. The number grew to nearly 400,000 because of payments made to individual Navajos for hardships during the pandemic. The tribe now tops the Cherokee Nation’s enrollment of 392,000, but a tribal spokeswoman says the Oklahoma tribe also is growing. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation will soon be issuing more COVID hardship checks. The second round of checks will be given to tribal members who did not receive assistance last year. That’s around 92,000 people.

The nation paid out more than $319 million in the first round but has nearly $42 million on hand. The application period begins August 1 and will be open for 6-0 days. Tribal leaders will discuss the program at a Facebook Live town hall Monday night at 6 p.m.