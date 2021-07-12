Navajo Nation receiving more COVID hardship checks

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation will soon be issuing more COVID hardship checks. The second round of checks will be given to tribal members who did not receive assistance last year. That’s around 92,000 people.
The nation paid out more than $319 million in the first round but has nearly $42 million on hand. The application period begins August 1 and will be open for 6-0 days. Tribal leaders will discuss the program at a Facebook Live town hall Monday night at 6 p.m.