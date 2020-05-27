Navajo Nation receives unique donation from Utah farmers

NAVAJO NATION (CNN) – Navajo Nation residents in Utah were gifted a donation of more than 200 sheep. The newly-formed Farmers Feeding Utah was behind the idea, an effort to help one of the communities hit hardest by COVID-19.

For people who value clanship and togetherness, these last several weeks have been nothing but loneliness. “They felt alone, isolated,” said organizer Rebecca Benally.

COVID-19 became a crisis in the Navajo Nation. A crisis that kicked Utah farmers into action, bringing to the the far reaches of the Utah, relief.

“They came one-by-one and we gave them a lamb, and a big bag of flour,” said President of the Utah Farm Bureau Ron Gibson. A delivery was made of 205 sheep, thanks to Farmers Feeding Utah.

They used donations to buy the ewes from ranchers in Sanpete County and shipped them to Montezuma Creek in San Juan County. “They’re big, 250 pounds and we picked them up and put in back of trucks, tied their legs up and they took them home,” said Gibson.

This comes after they delivered donations of meat and flour to Blanding last week. All to help struggling Navajo Nation families.

However, this gift in particular is different as sheep have a special meaning in Navajo culture. “It was the sheep that brought back hope and prosperity,” said Benally.

During a hard time, this sacred symbol is here to send a message of support and togetherness. “When you see tears in the eyes of the elders and they’re smiling with their eyes at you, you can’t do any better than that,” said Benally.

The organization is planning to make another donation of lambs to the Mexican Hat Monument Valley area on June 1.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Resources