Navajo Nation President/Vice-President urge all schools to use online learning

Shiprock rock formation in the Four Corners region of the New Mexico desert. (Adobe Spark)

WINDOW ROCK, AZ. (KRQE) – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer announced Friday they are urging all schools on the Navajo Nation to utilize online or virtual learning for the remainder of the current semester to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

During a recent discussion with federal officials, BIE Acting Associate Deputy Director Charles Sherman assured President Nez that the BIE would respect the sovereignty of the Navajo Nation and proceed with online classes when BIE schools reopen. They’re currently closed until September 16. State educational departments and governors for the states of New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah have also acknowledged the Nation’s inherent sovereign authority to impose online learning for schools within the Navajo Nation.

In July, the Nez-Lizer Administration presented a proposal to use approximately $94 million in CARES Act funds for telecommunications and broadband development. Also, the Navajo Nation Board of Education passed resolution NNBEAU-658-2020, approving and recommending that all Navajo Nation schools provide virtual or online options.