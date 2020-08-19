Navajo Nation implements phased reopening plan

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is cautiously moving forward with plans to reopen businesses. It comes as the rate of new coronavirus cases plummets on the Nation which was of the hardest-hit area of the U.S. The government has identified color-coded phases for reopenings and Monday they implemented orange status.

That allows more facilities to open at 25% capacity including barbershops and hair salons and parks. Restaurants can still only operate for drive-thru service. Places like casinos, gyms and recreational facilities remain closed.