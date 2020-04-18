Navajo Housing Authority authorizes use of $52.3 million in CARES Act, NAHASDA funds

FILE – This Oct. 25, 2018 file photo shows Monument Valley, Utah. In the U.S. Southwest, the leader of the Navajo Nation restricted travel for employees who answer to him and wrote letters to federal officials saying anyone pulled away from duty at federal health care facilities on the vast reservation wouldn’t be welcome back for 45 days. Tribes across the country have closed casinos to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. In the U.S. Southwest, the leader of the Navajo Nation restricted travel for employees who answer to him and wrote letters to federal officials saying anyone pulled away from duty at federal health care facilities on the vast reservation wouldn’t be welcome back for 45 days. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (KRQE) – The Navajo Housing Authority will receive $22.3 million in CARES Act IHBG funding and has authorized reprogramming of an additional $30 million in fiscal year 2020 NAHASDA Annual IHBG funding for a total of $52.3 million to be made available to fund eligible COVID-19 projects within the Navajo Nation.

“We need to get money flowing now to assist with pandemic response. Our task is so urgent we directed our team to come up with a methodology to provide for the orderly administration of the CARES Act IHBG funding, and the NAHASDA Annual IHBG funding, while minimizing red tape,” said Chairman Kris Beecher.

Chief Executive Officer Frank Dayish, Jr. is authorized and directed to determine what of the $30 million NAHASDA IHBG funding he believes NHA will be able to spend down in 2020 in light of problems associated with COVID-19, and was directed to provide the Board of Commissioners with an amended IHP o or before June 30 for its consideration and approval.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources