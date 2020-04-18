Navajo Department of Health issue order requiring face protection in public

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (KRQE) – The Navajo Department of Health issued a new public health order Friday requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to wear protective masks in public to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Public Health Emergency Order 2020-007 defines a mask as a covering designed to filter one’s breathing through both the nose and mouth. The mask can be commercially or homemade.
The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend curfew is currently in effect until Monday, April 20 at 5:00 a.m. The Navajo Police Department is enforcing the weekend curfew with road checkpoints and will also issue citations for violators.
