Nationwide communities warned of fake COVID-19 vaccinations

SAN DIEGO, CA (CBS Newspath) – Distribution of the coronavirus vaccine is growing, and scam artists see a growing opportunity. When the COVID-19 vaccine came out, Janice Gach gave her contact info to the Florida Health Department, hoping to get an appointment for the shot.

Later, she received a call. But something didn’t seem right when the caller asked her to spell her name. “I said, ‘You should have my name. I mean you’re getting in touch with me for the vaccine,” she says.

Gach was suspicious and hung up for good reason.

Officials have put out numerous scam warnings. Criminals often call or email seniors offering fake vaccine appointments for money. “When someone calls you on the phone, just automatically be very suspicious and don’t give out any information,” Gach says.

The vaccine is free. You can’t pay for it, or for a place on a waiting list. But an investigation from Digital Citizens Alliance spotted social media ads offering to sell shots. It appears the scammers just take the money and never deliver.

Last month, the Department of Justice charged three men in Baltimore, MD for setting up a fake website saying, “you may be able to buy a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of time.” The vaccines were being offered for $30 apiece.

Even those who have received the shot legitimately need to look out for another possible scam. The Better Business Bureau says people posting their vaccination cards online are putting themselves at risk.

“The problem is those vaccine cards have a lot of private information on it. It has your birthdate on it, it can sometimes have your home address on it, including the full spelling of your name. Well, that’s a scammer’s paradise,” says BBB’s Robyn Householder.

Experts say it’s safer to just share a picture of the vaccination sticker instead.