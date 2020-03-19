Live Now
National Parks waive entrance fees

Coronavirus

You can now visit any national park for free.

The Secretary of Interior has directed the National Park Service to stop collecting entrance fees to support social distancing.

Park officials say they want stir crazy citizens to be able to embrace nature and get out of their homes. You are still of course required to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.

