National Guard delivers masks to Navajo Nation

Coronavirus

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Arizona National Guard flew 300 sets of masks and gowns to a medical facility Tuesday in the Navajo Nation town of Kayenta.

The shipment also included some 2,000 gloves for healthcare workers. Several dozen guardsmen are already on the ground in the area building, a temporary hospital.

