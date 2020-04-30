NASA workers design, develop ventilator from scratch

NATIONAL (CBS NEWSPATH) – Researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have joined the fight against the coronavirus in a unique way. A team from the space agency used their technical skills to develop a ventilator specifically for COVID-19 patients.

For scientists who specialize in spacecraft, designing an Earth-bound medical machine might be one of their most unusual creations yet. “This was a complete departure, we’re not a medical device company,” says Sarah Hovsepian, who’s part of the team behind Project Vital. The group of NASA-JPL employees designed, built, and tested a new type of ventilator from scratch in just 37 days. It was an incredible feat for a socially-distanced staff. A small group worked on the prototype in person while the rest relied on video conferencing.

Combining the technical know-how of more than 100 people remotely was one of the most challenging parts of the job. “And we were creating this new path for a new way of working, a new way of doing things and it was incredible how much we were able to accomplish in a short period of time,” Hovsepian says.

The prototype is only made of about 80 parts and was designed to deliver more oxygen at higher pressure, something doctors say is needed for many COVID-19 patients. Testing at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York has so far proven the project a success. “We have the potential to save human lives, people that we might know, our neighbors, our families, and that intensity, it’s amazing. It’s amazing,” says Michelle Easter, a mechatronics engineer on the Project Vital team.

NASA is now seeking emergency FDA approval for its ventilator and speaking with manufacturing companies who are interested in producing it.