Multimedia: U.S. Coronavirus Death Milestones

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 600,000, even as the vaccination drive has slashed daily cases and deaths and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom. That’s according to the toll recorded by Johns Hopkins University. The number of lives lost is greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee. It is about equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019.

The following digital embed tracks U.S. death milestones over time and an interactive timeline scrubber allows you to reveal cumulative deaths onto a county map. This map will update daily.

U.S. Death Milestones Interactive

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Source: Johns Hopkins University

Death Demographics

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has now reached 600,000. The following two digital embeds show deaths by race and ethnicity broken down by age and also by the overall rate of death by race and ethnicity. This chart is current as of June 7, 2021 and will not update.

Source: NCHS, National Vital Statistics System