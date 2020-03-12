Mountain West suspends spring sport competitions due to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West Board of Directors announced Thursday that they have suspended all spring sports competitions indefinitely over concerns of the coronavirus.

“The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority,” the Mountain West said in a statement. “Therefore, the Board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus.”

According to a news release, teams currently on the road competing may complete those events and then return to campus. Teams that have not yet departed need to suspend travel immediately.

The release also states that teams that have qualified for an NCAA Championship event may participate at institutional discretion, subject to the status of those events as determined by the NCAA.

Spring sports include baseball, softball, track and field, golf, tennis, swimming and diving.

