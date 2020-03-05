Message from Santa Fe mayor on coronavirus

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor of Santa Fe says the city is taking precautions as fears of a possible coronavirus outbreak rise.

Mayor Alan Webber sent a message to Santa Feans Wednesday evening addressing concerns over the virus that has caused a global panic.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico at this time. However, Mayor Webber says he’s been in contact with the governor’s office, the county, Santa Fe Public Schools, the Santa Fe Community College, a number of major health care providers, and community support groups to anticipate and address concerns that arise.

Dear Fellow Santa Feans,

Here in Santa Fe, we are all concerned about the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on our community, our families, and our loved ones. For that reason, I’m writing to share with you a number of things that I’ve done, that the City is doing, and that we can all do to take care of ourselves and each other.

First, over the last couple of weeks I’ve been in touch with the Governor’s Office, the County, the Santa Fe Public Schools, the Santa Fe Community College, a number of our major health care providers, and community support groups to make sure we’re all working together to secure the health and safety of all Santa Feans. I want you to know that we are all coming together to cooperate and collaborate on behalf of the whole city.

Second, before I get to the steps all of us can and should take, let me tell you some of the practical facts everyone should know:

*First, it’s important for all of us to align our efforts around a single lead agency. In New Mexico, that is the Department of Health (DOH). The Department of Health has an excellent web site that we can all use to stay up to date: https://nmhealth.org/about/erd/ideb/ncov.

*Second, at the moment there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New Mexico. Obviously, that’s subject to change, but you need to know where we are, as of now.

*Third, while the complete clinical picture of the coronavirus is not fully understood, the main symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Most of the illnesses so far have been mild and have not required hospitalization. Those most at risk are older persons and people with chronic medical conditions.

*Fourth, at this point our shared priority is prevention. Each of us can play a role in preventing the spread of germs.

I appreciate all of the offers of help that we’ve gotten in the Mayor’s Office. Santa Fe is a city where we all pull together, we all work together, and we all care for each other. It’s just who we are—and we should all be proud of that.

As I learn more, and as the situation changes and evolves, I’ll continue to put out more letters and web casts.

Thank you!

Mayor Alan Webber