Message from APS superintendent on coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools are taking precautions as fears of a possible coronavirus outbreak rise. APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy sent a message to parents Friday morning addressing concerns over the virus that has caused a global panic.

At this time there are no cases of coronavirus in New Mexico. However, the school district is working closely with the city of Albuquerque and other local and national agencies to anticipate and address concerns that arise.

Even though the coronavirus is on everyone’s mind, the more pressing health risk in New Mexico is the flu according to the Department of Health.

Full Message Below from APS

Dear APS Families, It’s that time of year when lots of us – students and employees alike – are coughing, sniffling, sneezing, and just feeling awful. Cold season. Flu season. Allergies. Throw the specter of a global pandemic in the mix, and it’s no wonder people are concerned. It is important to note that New Mexico has no cases of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus. According to the experts, the virus is not spreading in the United States, and the vast majority of Americans have a low risk of exposure. The more pressing health risk in New Mexico is the flu, according to the New Mexico Department of Health, which is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. Even though the threat of coronavirus is low, we are still taking precautions. We are working closely with the DOH, which provides us regular updates, resources, and guidance. We also are working closely with the city of Albuquerque and other local and national agencies to anticipate and address concerns as they arise. The DOH is one of the best resources on coronavirus and other infectious diseases. If you want more information, I encourage you to visit their website: New Mexico Department of Health Of course, when you hear about a new disease spreading across other parts of the world, it is natural to ask what you can do to protect yourself and your family as well as our students and coworkers. Raquel Reedy, APS Superintendent

If either of the following below are true, call the New Mexico Department of Health at (505) 827-0006.

You have fever, cough, or shortness of breath, and in the 14 days before your symptoms started, you visited mainland China or were in contact with a person known to have novel coronavirus

You do not have fever, cough, or shortness of breath, but you did travel to mainland China in the last 14 days or were in contact with a person known to have novel coronavirus