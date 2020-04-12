Meow Wolf lays off portion of staff

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Like many New Mexico businesses, Meow Wolf is feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

According to the New Mexican, the Santa Fe-based art collective is laying off more than 200 employees and furloughing another 56. Meow Wolf says it will provide affected artists and collaborators with generous severance packages. The company is keeping nearly 200 positions.

