Macy’s temporarily closes stores in response to COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK (KRQE) – In response to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday Macy’s announced that it will temporarily close all stores by end of business March 17, 2020, through March 31, 2020. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. said in a news release Tuesday, “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and on its mobile apps.