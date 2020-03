LUBBOCK, TX (KRQE) – The Lubbock area has its first two cases of COVID-19, one in Lubbock County and the other in Hockley County.

Health officials believe they are also travel-related, and neither patient is hospitalized. At last check, Texas has 95 confirmed cases, including three in El Paso.

As for New Mexico’s neighbors, they are seeing a surge. Colorado now has 183 confirmed cases, while Arizona has 27, and Utah has 63.