Latest on Coronavirus: How it’s impacting New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is hard to escape the talk of the Coronavirus these days. It has spread worldwide but so far New Mexico is one of the few states that has no cases of the virus.

The virus is still having effects on events in our state. More school districts across the state are putting in travel bans, hoping it will keep the virus out of New Mexico.

“At school, we did a lot of reports on it and in my social studies class and my other classes and how to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and if you get it, what to do,” said Albuquerque Public School seventh-grader Kautchdot Quiver.

Quiver said the coronavirus is all the talk at school, especially after APS announced today that they are putting the brakes on district-sponsored, out-of-state travel. Worried students or teachers could contract the virus and bring it home.

“Some people may not agree with it but sometimes its better to be safe than sorry,” said APS parent Adelbert Quiver.

APS is one of the latest districts in the state to enact this kind of travel ban and given the current numbers, people agree with the move.

“So if folks are ill in Texas, Arizona or Colorado, maybe there is a greater concern,” said local Char Comba. “Just to be cautious I suppose is not a bad idea.”

So far, New Mexico has escaped the coronavirus but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 10, 2020, the virus has killed at least 25 people in the US and hundreds of cases across the country have been reported.

The virus has contributed to the stock market’s fall, canceled huge events and hurting the oil industry worldwide, which has already forced the state to cut spending.

As for what comes next, New Mexicans KRQE News 13 spoke with are optimistic.

“I refuse to allow the virus to change my life,” said Comba. “But now if I was ill, I would not expose it to anyone else.”

“I think we’re taking the right safety precautions right now,” said Quiver. “So I think if we keep doing what we’re doing, we’ll be fine.”

The New Mexico Department of Health is deploying teams to assisted living facilities around the state to provide guidance on coronavirus and how to prevent it. The CDC said older adults are at higher risk for the virus.

NMDOH reminds people to wash their hands, avoid touching their face, cover coughs and sneezes.

Related Content