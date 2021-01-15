La Plata County provides update on COVID-19 testing hours

COLORADO (KRQE) – La Plata County provided an update on its COVID-19 testing hours for next week. According to a news release, the free community testing at the La Plata County Fairgrounds is open next week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, Thursday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 23.

Testing is also available Upper Pine Fire Protection District Administration Building located at 515 Sower Drive in Bayfield on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and regular testing hours at the Fairgrounds will resume Monday, Jan. 25, with testing available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday according to the same news release.

La Plata County says testing is available to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or those who think they may have been exposed to the virus and no appointment is needed. For more information, visit the San Juan Basin Public Health’s COVID-19 resource page at https://sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/.

