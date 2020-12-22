La Plata County hosting COVID-19 testing sites in Durango, Bayfield

COLORADO (KRQE) – La Plata County will host free COVID-19 testing at two different sites. One will be open at the county fairgrounds located at 2500 Main Avenue in Durango, Monday through Thursday, and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The other is at the Upper Pine Fire District building located at 515 Sower Drive in Bayfield this Wednesday through Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
According to San Juan Basin Public Health, patients should wait to get tested five to seven days after exposure. They also say those testing for travel-related reasons or those needing written results for an employer or educational facility should use the appointment-based testing through private testing providers as written results cannot be provided at free community testing locations.
According to the SJBPH, additional free COVID-19 testing locations are available:
- La Plata County Community Testing Site – Durango located at La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday.
- Holiday days/hours: The testing site will be closed on 12/24 and 12/25, and closed on 12/31 and 01/01. The site will be open on 12/26, and 12/28 through 12/30.
- Testing site closes promptly at 4:00 pm, those needing testing are to be in line by 3 p.m.
- Archuleta County Community Testing Site – Pagosa Springs located at Archuleta County Fairgrounds at 344 U.S. HWY 84 in the all-weather Hughes Pavilion
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
- Holiday days/hours: open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 23, 29, and 30. Closed on 12/24 and 12/25.
- Preregistration for the testing is encouraged on the day of the testing at https://curative.com/sites/14533/walkup.
- Bayfield Community Testing Site located at Upper Pine Fire Protection District Administration Building, 515 Sower Drive in Bayfield
- Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Holiday days/hours: open 12/23 and closed on 12/25. Open on 12/30. Closed on 1/1/21.
For additional testing providers, contact the following for further information:
- Durango Urgent Care: (970) 247-8382
- La Plata Integrated Health: (970) 335-2288
- Archuleta Integrated Health: (970) 264-2104
- Mercy Family Medicine: (970) 385-9850
- Pagosa Medical Group: (970) 372-0456
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC): (970) 731-3700
- Whole Health Family Medicine: (970) 259-1971
- Family Health Care: (970) 475-4300
