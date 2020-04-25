La Plata County businesses prepare to reopen

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Businesses can slowly start to reopen Monday in Durango. Stat-at-home orders will be lifted and the town will shift to new ‘safer-at-home’ orders. There’s been confusion over how it will work. The La Plata County Economic Recovery Task Force stresses retail businesses should not open until they have met state requirements which are expected sometime Monday.

“What has to happen first is we have to get information from the state that has the new requirements, rules and regulations for those businesses. Next, our local health department has to understand that and make sure it matches local conditions,” said Tim Walsworth, executive director of the Durango Business Improvement.

Once certified, non-essential shops can open for curbside delivery. By the following week, they hope to have new state requirements and allow people inside the businesses. The date for personal services, like hair salons got push backed to Friday. The owner of Studio 29 says is left her scrambling at the last minute to reschedule 30 appointments.

The owner of three restaurants including downtown staple, Steamworks, says they were down to about 20 employees out of 300 after they completely closed during the pandemic. He says he’s slowly hiring everyone back.

“We’ve gone from 21 to 36 o 54, next week we will be back to about 90 employees and getting people back to work,” said Kris Oyler, the owner of Steamworks, El Morro & Birds Restaurant.

The general manager of the Historic Strater Hotel says business is down by 97% and they’re worried about the shops and restaurants which will never reopen. They operate the Henry Strater Theatre and after 58 years, will close it.

You can expect a lot of new rules when everything opens back up to make it safe for you and employees. It’s important to note, there are many Colorado counties that will not be lifting the stay-at-home order until at least next month. Nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed in Durango.