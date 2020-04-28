JetBlue becomes first US airline to require travelers to wear face masks

This Thursday, March 16, 2017, photo shows the interior of a JetBlue airliner at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Government figures show that U.S. airlines are improving at flying on time, handling baggage and not bumping as many passengers. Complaints are down too. Those are the findings of an annual report on […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – JetBlue announced Monday that as of May 4 all passengers will be required to wear face coverings on flights to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The policy comes after the airline began requiring its crew members to wear face coverings while working. JetBlue is the first US airline to have a face-covering policy for passengers amid the coronavirus.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue in a statement. “This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”

Customers to be required to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning. They will also be reminded of this requirement before their flight by email and at the airport by terminal signage. The New York-based airline also says small children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from the requirement.

JetBlue has required that flight attendants wear masks since April 19 joining other airlines such as United, Frontier, Delta and American.