Is the Coronavirus in New Mexico?

What you need to know about COVID-19

0 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico

Test Results in the State of New Mexico for COVID-19 as of end-of-day 3/5/2020:

Positive 0

Negative 16

Total Tests16

While the New Mexico Department of Health is actively monitoring and planning for the likely arrival of the novel coronavirus, it is important to remember that it is still the flu and respiratory virus season.

Things to know about COVID-19

Those most at risk are the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. The lethality rate for influenza is .1 percent, Coronavirus is 2 or 3 percent however, Coronavirus is less widespread. 80 percent of the cases are mild. “There is no cause for alarmism, as the vast majority of people in Wuhan survived, suffering only from weeks of boredom while on lockdown.” While some viruses are seasonal, it’s not yet clear if the new virus will follow the same pattern — and experts caution against banking on the weather to resolve the outbreak. Based on what is currently known about COVID-19 and what is known about other coronaviruses, the spread is thought to occur mostly from person-to-person via respiratory droplets among close contacts. Surgical masks don’t provide you respiratory protection against diseases like Coronavirus. They protect others from your cough. BBB is specifically warning people about counterfeit masks that will not protect you from the virus. There is no treatment or vaccine for the COVID-19 however, many of the symptoms can be treated. The U.S. Health and Human Services Department has awarded an initial $500,000 to the state for enhancing testing and surveillance. State officials are awaiting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how best to allocate those funds. If you have questions about coronavirus, call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 505-827-0006

How COVID-19 Spreads

Close contact can occur while caring for a patient, including:

Being within approximately 6 feet (2 meters) of a patient with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time.

Having direct contact with infectious secretions from a patient with COVID-19. Infectious secretions may include sputum, serum, blood, and respiratory droplets.

High Risk

Older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease

Healthcare professionals

Early data suggest older people are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness. This may be because:

As people age, their immune systems change, making it harder for their body to fight off diseases and infection.

Many older adults are also more likely to have underlying health conditions that make it harder to cope with and recover from illness.

The best prevention for yourself, your family, and society are the same measures to prevent flu; wash your hands frequently and cough into your arm.

Ways to prevent the spread of viruses

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based (60%) hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Practice good health habits

You should not go to work and your child should not go to school if you or your child have a fever of 100.4 or greater. (Before you return to work or your child returns to school there should be no fever for 24 hours without medication)

Symptoms

Typical COVID-19 symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Pneumonia

All fifteen of my patients who arrived worrying about the coronavirus in the last week turned out to have the flu. Additionally, because 81 percent of COVID-19 cases are mild, your next best action is to quarantine yourself at home, because traveling to us will put everyone you encounter, from your door to ours, at risk. …prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital, where COVID-19 is increasingly likely to be waiting for you.” As an ER Doctor, I Need You to Know These Things About Coronavirus

What to Do if You Get Sick

Stay home and call your doctor

Call your healthcare provider and let them know about your symptoms. Tell them that you have or may have COVID-19. This will help them take care of you and keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

If you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, you can recover at home. Follow CDC instructions for how to take care of yourself at home.

Know when to get emergency help

Get medical attention immediately if you have any of the emergency warning signs listed above.

I’m sharing with you a helpful video on When Is Sick Too Sick for School narrated by Judith Edwards, APS Senior Director of Nursing Services. It covers a variety of illnesses and provides recommendations on whether or not students should attend school. It’s a good resource for parents and employees alike. Raquel Reedy, Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent

Sources: