ICE Seattle Field Office closed due to possible coronavirus exposure

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An ICE office in Seattle has been temporarily closed after an employee was believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus.

An employee from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services exhibited flu-like symptoms after possible exposure to COVID-19, according to a news release U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted on its website.

That prompted officials to close the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Enforcement and Removal Operations Seattle Field Office.

ICE-ERO recommends anyone who visited the Seattle Field Office, located at 12500 Tukwila International Blvd., on or after Feb. 24 and develops flu-like symptoms to begin a self-quarantine immediately and contact local health authorities for further guidance.

Officials also said that appointments missed due to the office closure will be rescheduled.

“Education and precautions are the strongest tools against infection,” the release said. “Keep yourself apprised of the latest facts by visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 website. Continue to practice good health habits, refrain from handshakes or hugs as greetings, and clean hands and surfaces appropriately.