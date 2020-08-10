‘I made a poor choice’: Cleveland pitcher regrets breaking coronavirus protocol

Zach Plesac pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac released a statement late Sunday after violating team rules for COVID-19.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the entire Cleveland organization and all of our fans for my actions Saturday evening,” Plesac said in the statement.

“I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people. I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible and I am determined to earn my teammates’ forgiveness and get back to work.”

Plesac reportedly upset teammates and club officials by going out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night, according to The Athletic.

The team sent Plesac back to Cleveland before Sunday’s game. The team didn’t want to risk a possible outbreak, so he was immediately isolated.

Sources told The Athletic Plesac will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily.

Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

