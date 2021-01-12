HHS, Dept. of Defense to hold Operation Warp Speed briefing

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense will hold a news briefing with senior officials on Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccines at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page.

According to HHS, the goal of Operation Warp Speed is to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021 as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 16 and older on December 11, 2020.

The FDA issued the second emergency use authorization for use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 18 and older on December 18, 2020. HHS reports that distribution of the vaccine began 24-hours after the EUA with the first deliveries and vaccinations taking place on Monday, December 14, 2020.

