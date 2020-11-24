WATCH LIVE: HHS, Department of Defense to hold briefing on Operation Warp Speed

Watch news briefing on this page at 9:15 a.m.

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense will hold a news briefing at 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 24 with senior officials on Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccines. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page.

According to HHS, Operation Warp Speed aims to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021. HHS Secretary Alex Azar an Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller oversee Operation Warp Speed.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui is the chief advisor and General Gustave F. Perna is the chief operating officer. HHS states that to fund OWS, Congress has directed about $10 billion through supplemental funding including the CARES Act. Congress has also appropriated other flexible funding.

