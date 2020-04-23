Heartfelt message shows up on surveillance camera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is preparing to reopen businesses shut down by the pandemic sometime in May but it will come with restrictions. Mayor Tim Keller’s administration outlined the city’s preliminary re-opening plan during a news conference Thursday, emphasizing that when the city lets non-essential businesses reopen, it won’t be “business as usual.”

“Residents should expect that there will be policies around wearing facemasks, temperature checks to enter various facilities may be required, lowering occupancy as it relates to the number of people at a particular event,” said Lawrence Rael, the city’s Chief Operations Officer.