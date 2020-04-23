Heartfelt message shows up on surveillance camera

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Fort Lewis College Police Department posted photos picked up on surveillance camera of a woman seen holding two signs. The first sign says, “Thanks,” and the second says, “I appreciate all you do.” The police department says they don’t know who the people in the photos are but that the message was received and they’re grateful for the support.
