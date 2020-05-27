Government investigating rising beef prices

Live Now
Recent spikes in meat prices are now under scrutiny. Officials with the Justice Department say for the last several months, they have investigated claims the meatpacking industry is manipulating prices. The probe is specifically targeting four of the nation’s largest companies including Tyson. The USDA is also looking into the issue. Industry insiders say facilities are producing less because many workers have contracted COVID-19.

