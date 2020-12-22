Gov. Abbott to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Austin Tuesday

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks on Aug. 4, 2020 at the largest Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse, located in San Antonio, where personal protective equipment is taken in and distributed to Texas communities. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to get vaccinated for COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from his office, Abbott will get the shot at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin around 1:30 p.m.

Abbott isn’t the first leader to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both got vaccinated last week, among others.

President-elect Joe Biden was vaccinated earlier on Monday on live television, saying that he wanted to show Americans the shot is safe to get. His wife, Jill, also joined him.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are scheduled to get theirs next week, according to the Associated Press.

The Modern and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were given emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month. The first doses from Pfizer began arriving in Texas Dec. 14.

