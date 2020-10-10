Former NJ Governor Chris Christie released from the hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Coronavirus

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is preparing for the first presidential debate with former Vice President and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden on September 29th in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Saturday morning he has been released from the hospital after he checked himself in last week following a positive coronavirus test.

Christie said he checked himself into the hospital on Oct. 3, shortly after President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Christie said he is experienced mild symptoms but because of his history of asthma he went to the hospital as an “important precautionary measure.”

Christie is one of several people diagnosed with the virus in a string of cases connected to the president’s inner circle.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

