Florida records new daily high with nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida broke its single-day coronavirus case record Saturday when the health dept. reported nearly 10,000 new cases of COVID-19.

A total of 132,545 people have tested positive for the new virus in the state of Florida, which is 9,585 more than Friday.

The health department reported 149 new hospitalizations and 24 additional deaths.

The state said a total of 78,345 people got tested Friday — a new record. The percent positivity for new cases— the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day — on Friday was 12.82%.

Experts say the true figure of COVID-19 cases is undoubtedly higher. This is both because of incomplete testing and because it is becoming clearer to scientists that a significant number of people become infected with the virus but do not feel sick or show symptoms.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also are ticking upward statewide. Although they are not rising as dramatically as the reported number of cases, they are approaching the levels of new admissions seen in April and May.

Miami-Dade County announced late Friday it would reclose beaches from July 3 to July 7 to prevent large gatherings and the spread of the new virus during Fourth of July celebrations in the state’s hardest hit area.