First Navajo Police Officer dies of coronavirus

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Police Department says an officer has died from the coronavirus.

Officer Michael Lee, 29, with the Chinle Police District died early Friday morning. The department says Lee is the first Navajo Officer to die of COVID-19 in the line of duty. The total number of deaths on the Navajo Nation is now at 324. More than 3,400 people have recovered.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Resources