Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

First Navajo Police Officer dies of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Police Department says an officer has died from the coronavirus.

Officer Michael Lee, 29, with the Chinle Police District died early Friday morning. The department says Lee is the first Navajo Officer to die of COVID-19 in the line of duty. The total number of deaths on the Navajo Nation is now at 324. More than 3,400 people have recovered.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast 6.19.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast 6.19.20"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss