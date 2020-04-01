Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Facebook plans new ‘community help’ feature

Coronavirus

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

Facebook is trying to make it easier for neighbors to help each other out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media platform is rolling out a new feature called ‘community help.’ It allows users to post requests or offers to do things like pick up groceries, run errands or donate to fundraisers. You’ll be able to see the posts within a 50-mile radius of your home.

Facebook says it decided to implement the feature because it noticed users were already offering or asking for help and it wanted to make the process easier.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞