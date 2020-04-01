Facebook plans new ‘community help’ feature

Facebook is trying to make it easier for neighbors to help each other out during the coronavirus pandemic.
The social media platform is rolling out a new feature called ‘community help.’ It allows users to post requests or offers to do things like pick up groceries, run errands or donate to fundraisers. You’ll be able to see the posts within a 50-mile radius of your home.
Facebook says it decided to implement the feature because it noticed users were already offering or asking for help and it wanted to make the process easier.
