Face covering advisory made for La Plata, Archuleta counties

Coronavirus

Homemade cloth face mask (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – San Juan Basin Public Health has issued a face covering advisory for La Plata and Archuleta counties effective Saturday as a step to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

SJBPH and its partners have taken strong measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 but say there continues to be community transmission in the area. The face-covering advisory is particularly important for essential workers such as grocery and restaurant employees when they are regularly interacting with the public. The advisory also applies to anyone who leaves their home to meet essential needs.

