EMT says he has COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on plane passenger who later died

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — An EMT says he has symptoms of COVID-19 after performing CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest on a flight. Tony Aldapa says his training kicked in and he didn’t think twice about jumping into action when he saw a passenger in distress on a flight from Orlando to Los Angeles on Dec. 14.
Aldapa and two other healthcare workers treated the man as the plane made an emergency landing.
The passenger was taken to a Louisiana hospital where he later died. An autopsy confirmed that the man was infected with COVID-19.
United Airlines says they gave the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the flight manifest to warn passengers of the potential exposure.
