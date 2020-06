DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad will be welcoming passengers once again. The railroad will start service to Cascade Canyon again starting Tuesday but with some changes. They will limit their capacity and enhance their cleaning procedures.

Guests who have already made reservations can rebook their trips. Those who don’t will get a full refund. The railroad’s summer season will run through August 15 pending any further COVID-19 restrictions.