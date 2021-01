DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The city of Durango announced Friday, the launch of a new ad campaign to help promote mask-wearing in the community.

According to a news release, the campaign, entitled “Durango Cares!”, will begin by having ads on social media, Durango Transit vehicles, on Durango Government Television, local businesses, and sidewalks. Businesses, organizations, and people in the Durango community can access Durango Cares! materials in digital and printable formats online.