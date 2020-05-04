Durango clinic uses clear masks for the hearing impaired

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The increased use of face masks has created a unique challenge for the hearing impaired but a four corners clinic says it found a solution. Doctor Chandace Jeep, who owns Animas Valley Audiology in Durango says she discovered a tutorial about creating clear masks.

It helps those who rely on lip-reading. Doctor Jeep says she reached out to the community to see if anyone can make them.

“It does require special equipment and sewing machines to be able to handle sewing through the vinyl clear piece that’s in the center over the mouth to give that visual cue to hard and hearing patients,” said Jeep.

Animas Valley Audiology received more than 40 clear masks so far. They will use some in the office and donate others to patients’ families.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources