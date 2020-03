Dr. Stephen Anderson, a physician who works in the Emergency Department at the MultiCare Auburn Medical Center in Auburn, Wash., wears a mask and face shield as he poses for a photo before starting his shift, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. Anderson said he writes messages on his shields to identify them as his, and this morning he chose the phrase “Stay Safe.” “There just are not enough masks to go around at my hospital,” said Dr. Anderson. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

DENVER, CO (KRQE) – The Denver Mattress Company announced that it has restructured its manufacturing facility in order to produce face masks in the fight against COVID-19.

The face masks will be created for healthcare facilities across the country. Denver Mattress started producing the masks on March 26 and have created thousands of them in just two days.

The company hopes to increase production over the next several weeks as the demand for the face masks increases daily.