COVID outbreak reported at Durango car dealership

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blurred interior of modern car showroom | Adobe Stock

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Health officials in southwest Colorado are monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at a Durango car dealership that has resulted in at least three deaths. San Juan Basin Public Health says 15 cases in all have been linked to Nissan of Durango.

Story continues below:

Two of those cases were of people who were vaccinated. The health agency says the first case was reported there on June 19. They’re seeing a high rate of COVID cases in both La Plata and Archuleta counties which have four active outbreaks and are urging people to get vaccinated. That area is also enacting new mask rules to curb the spread.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES