COVID outbreak reported at Durango car dealership

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Health officials in southwest Colorado are monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at a Durango car dealership that has resulted in at least three deaths. San Juan Basin Public Health says 15 cases in all have been linked to Nissan of Durango.

Two of those cases were of people who were vaccinated. The health agency says the first case was reported there on June 19. They’re seeing a high rate of COVID cases in both La Plata and Archuleta counties which have four active outbreaks and are urging people to get vaccinated. That area is also enacting new mask rules to curb the spread.