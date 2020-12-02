COVID-19 vaccines to start arriving in Texas in less than 2 weeks, Gov. Abbott says

by: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas is expected to receive its first allotment of more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in less than two weeks.

The vaccines should start arriving in the state the week of Dec. 14, according to Abbott’s office. The doses will then be distributed to providers statewide, who will give the shots based on the state’s vaccine distribution guidelines.

More allotments may be made later on this month, Abbott’s office said, and increased allotments are expected in January.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Abbott in a press release. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to talk about the emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccines next week, with the first discussions starting Dec. 10.

