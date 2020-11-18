COVID-19 pandemic causing frontline fatigue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS Newspath) -The pandemic is causing a mental health crisis among frontline healthcare workers. One study found 57% have experienced acute stress and 48% exhibited depressive symptoms.

Doctors and nurses tell CBS News that they’ve been working relentlessly for months and now they are dealing with new challenges and fears as the number of hospitalizations hits a record high.

“Things are pretty tough right now for us. Our med/surg beds are pretty much at capacity,” said Missouri’s Scotland County Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Elizabeth Guffey. “And then we have about 10% of our staff that are out quarantined so we’re facing staff shortages.”

“It’s kind of an exercise in, kind of system stress tolerance. You know, how much can we take until the wheels fall off,” asked Dr. Nathan Neilsen, Associated Professor at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

When asked if their hospitals were being overwhelmed with patients, Dr. Neilsen said his hospital was seeing an increase. “We’re certainly getting a major influx. We’re having to manufacture new places to put people,” said Dr. Neilsen.

“We’re looking at a situation where ICUs are gonna be full. Even if we create physical beds. We just won’t have the staff that we need to be able to care for people the way they need to be cared for,” said Dr. Ranu Dhillon instructor and physician at Harvard Medical School.

Healthcare workers are now being tried emotionally. “Health care workers are carrying an enormous emotional burden and toll for the last several months. Just the level of fatigue and accumulated trauma our health care providers have faced already. We’re at a point where people should be looking to replenish themselves and instead of replenishing themselves, they’re climbing the highest part of the mountain,” said Dr. Dhillon.

“I think exhaustion is the biggest,” said Guffey. “The nurses here are working a minimum of four, 12-hour shifts a week and then on top of it, having all the schools be out. So you’re basically working a 12-hour shift and then you’re going home at night trying to home school your children. And you’re doing that day after day after day.

“I think a lot of us are in kind of, for the lack of a better word, ‘siege mentality’, where emotional considerations just kind of get pushed aside for a while. It is fatigue beyond fatigue,” said Dr. Neilsen.

“At the point when we’re most worn down, we actually have to do something that is exponentially probably gonna be more work than what we’ve done and dealt with before,” said Dr. Dhillon.

“And we can’t stay home and work from home. So we show up every day, we do the best we can. But you still have to deal with that mental toll it does take on you,” said Guffey.

Healthcare workers did want the public to know that they will continue to be there for them during this trying period. “No matter what, we are here,” said Dr. Dhillon. “And in the same way that we’ll always be here for you. We also want people to really do all the things we know we can do to stop transmission.”

“At the end of the day, we’re putting one foot in front of the other and showing up every morning and that is 99% of the battle,” said Guffey.

